Friday Food, based in the Church Room at St Neots Parish Church, was set up by members of the church and others who aim to provide a three-course meal on Friday evenings.

The first anniversary was marked with some cakes, which were shared out with those who attended the session on September 6.

"It is very little sad that so many people are in such need, but through harnessing the support of individuals and local companies we are glad to be able to do something to help people and improve their circumstances," said Jane Gill from the group.

"We are so grateful to the local supermarkets, Tesco and Waitrose, and also to Greggs, the Veggin Out market stall and the FareShare scheme for all the support they have given us in the last 12 months, and, of course, the many generous donations of food. We also want to thank the many volunteers who give of their time on Friday evenings to cook and serve food and spend time with our visitors."

Friday Food volunteers aim to prepare a three-course meal, which is served between 6pm and 8pm, and spend time talking to those who attend the session.

"Friday Food has grown in its first year from two to three guests over the first few weeks to a regular attendance of between 12 and 18, with new faces most weeks," explained Jane.

"Friendships have formed between the guests, who offer each other much valued support and encouragement, and between guests and volunteers. Hot meals (often three courses) are served every week with an opportunity to chat and socialise in a warm and friendly environment."

If you would like to volunteer at Friday Food, go along to a session on a Friday night, between 6pm and 8pm, to see what happens and meet some of the volunteers. All volunteers will need to complete online safeguarding training.