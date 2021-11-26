News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Club of the Week: Priory Parkside U10’s yellow football team

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:21 PM November 26, 2021
Priory Parkside U10's club 

Priory Parkside U10's yellow club is Club of the Week - Credit: Steven Davies

Name of the club: Priory Parkside U-10’s Yellow  Team.

What We Do: Play weekly games on Saturdays in the mini soccer league at home, at Priory Park, as well as travelling to other clubs. 

Background/History: The teams has been together since the boys were six years old. Manager is Steven Davies who himself played for the team as a child. 

Stephen’s father used to be the coach of the team and and it has become a generational thing for the family.  

Facilities: Changing facilities, nets, and the pitch are provided by St Neots Town Council. 

Equipment: Football kit is provided by the team's sponsor Advanced Handling in Peterborough.

Cost: There is a joining fee of £90 per year, this covers costs of hiring the grounds etc. 

Info:  Go to the club's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/prioryparksidefc . If you would like your club to feature in the Club of the Week feature, contact: debbie.davies@rchant.co.uk


St Neots News

