Priory Parkside U10's yellow club is Club of the Week - Credit: Steven Davies

Name of the club: Priory Parkside U-10’s Yellow Team.

What We Do: Play weekly games on Saturdays in the mini soccer league at home, at Priory Park, as well as travelling to other clubs.

Background/History: The teams has been together since the boys were six years old. Manager is Steven Davies who himself played for the team as a child.

Stephen’s father used to be the coach of the team and and it has become a generational thing for the family.

Facilities: Changing facilities, nets, and the pitch are provided by St Neots Town Council.

Equipment: Football kit is provided by the team's sponsor Advanced Handling in Peterborough.

Cost: There is a joining fee of £90 per year, this covers costs of hiring the grounds etc.

Info: Go to the club's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/prioryparksidefc . If you would like your club to feature in the Club of the Week feature, contact: debbie.davies@rchant.co.uk



