Club of the Week: Priory Parkside U10’s yellow football team
- Credit: Steven Davies
Name of the club: Priory Parkside U-10’s Yellow Team.
What We Do: Play weekly games on Saturdays in the mini soccer league at home, at Priory Park, as well as travelling to other clubs.
Background/History: The teams has been together since the boys were six years old. Manager is Steven Davies who himself played for the team as a child.
Stephen’s father used to be the coach of the team and and it has become a generational thing for the family.
Facilities: Changing facilities, nets, and the pitch are provided by St Neots Town Council.
Equipment: Football kit is provided by the team's sponsor Advanced Handling in Peterborough.
Cost: There is a joining fee of £90 per year, this covers costs of hiring the grounds etc.
Info: Go to the club's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/prioryparksidefc . If you would like your club to feature in the Club of the Week feature, contact: debbie.davies@rchant.co.uk
