St Neots Foodbank have distributed hundreds of food parcels during the coronavirus pandemic to help people in the area.

Although the base is not in desperate need of donations, they would like liquid soaps, washing up liquids and hand sanitisers to add to parcels.

You may also want to watch:

Adrienne Dunn, from the foodbank, said: “We would like to thank people who have donated food or money and their contributions mean we are currently able to feed those who come to us for food support.”

During 2017, the foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust, supported 857 adults and 448 children.

It was set up in April, 2013 when a team of ministers from St Neots’ churches met to discuss the increasing number of requests for food.