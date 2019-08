Cox's at the Lighthouse was chosen for the Fish and Chip Quality Award, which identifies outlets that serve the highest quality produce following a thorough assessment of the premises, equipment, working practices, hygiene standards and management controls, along with the quality and taste of cooked fish and chips.

Business owner Mick Cox said: "We are delighted to achieve this prestigious award. To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

"The award doesn't just represent the fish and chips we produce, but also the hard work and high quality produce our local suppliers provide us to work with."