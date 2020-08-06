Following last weekend’s “violent disorder” in St Neots, Cambridgeshire police have put a dispersal order in place.

The measure has been taken by the local policing team in response to groups of people gathering in the town and incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour.

The order comes into effect from 7pm on Friday, August 7, and continues until 7pm on Sunday, August 9. It covers the area between Huntingdon Street, across to the west side of the river and the area from Russell Street down to the river.

Officers were called to reports of violence in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 2).

An 18-year-old man from St Neots was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant Rob Streater from the St Neots neighbourhood policing team said: “In recent weeks we’ve seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and reports of violence within the town with people gathering in large groups.

“The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

“We’re also working alongside local businesses and licensing to address the issues.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.