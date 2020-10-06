Harry Fairbrass, 20, was driving his friend’s Audi A3 along Duloe Road, St Neots, on April 15 last year, when he veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other car was left with serious injuries including multiple fractures.

When officers arrived at the scene, Fairbrass had left the area and witnesses described seeing a man “running away” following the crash.

A DNA profile from the car later came back as a match for Fairbrass.

Fairbrass, of Mallard Lane, St Neots, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offender institution on Thursday (October 1). He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Detective Constable, Josh Gallimore, who investigated, said: “Fairbrass was driving recklessly with no regard for other road users.

“He caused serious injuries to another driver before leaving the scene. He didn’t even stop to help.

“I’m glad justice has been done today.”