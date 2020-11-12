‘Coronavirus, here we go again!’ - St Neots dad sings parody lockdown video in the style of Abba’s Mamma Mia (Video)

Brian Moore, 48, has recorded the Swedish pop group’s 1975 hit Mamma Mia with his unique lyrics to make people smile during the second lockdown.

The lyrics to the classic track have been changed by Brian who sings to the camera in his kitchen with added groovy dance moves.

He said: “Because the country was faced with another lockdown, I felt the need to don the pj’s once more to do another parody.

“I hope to try and lift the spirits once more to those who may need a lift.”

It comes as his original video in the style of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best has had more than 1,000 shares online – even making its way to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.