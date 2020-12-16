News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody

Clare Butler

Published: 4:23 PM December 16, 2020   
Brian Moore singing St Neots dad

Singing St Neots dad Brian Moore has recorded a Christmas parody video. - Credit: Brian Moore/Youtube

A father-of-five from St Neots - who had thousands of views on his tribute videos in lockdown - has released his take on Wham!’s Last Christmas. 

Sporting a festive hat and pint glass, Brian Moore, 48, has recorded the 1984 hit with his unique lyrics to make people smile this festive season. 

The lyrics to the classic track have been changed by Brian who sings to the camera in his kitchen with added groovy dance moves. 

He sings: “Last Christmas, you gave me your cold, but the very next day it went away. This year, do not come near unless you’re wearing your face mask.” 

Speaking about the remake, Brian jokingly said: “Sorry George [Michael] I’m not sure I’ve done this version much justice!” 

Earlier this year, Brian’s original video in the style of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best has had more than 1,000 shares online – even making its way to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. 

