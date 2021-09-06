Published: 2:15 PM September 6, 2021

The St Neots Crazy Skaters club, based at One Leisure, held its open day on Saturday September 4. - Credit: Brian Moore

Roller-skaters in St Neots were keen to get their skates on after a “rollercoaster” of 18 months away from their quirky hobby.

The St Neots Crazy Skaters club, based at One Leisure, welcomed an enthusiastic group of mixed ages and abilities to its open day on Saturday September 4.

It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that members were able to reunite and open their doors to the public.

The response to the free open skate day was so popular that an extra session had to be added to meet with the demand.

Those who attended were given an insight into the club – and even came away having learnt a new skill or two.

Club chairperson Carl Gore, said: “Throughout lockdown the club and its members have been working hard to ensure we return in a safe and controlled manner.

“Enjoyment was the key to the success of this event and we hope that was achieved with everyone who came along.”

The artistic and social sessions are for all skaters who are interested in having fun as well as learning skills by working alongside volunteer instructors.

Sessions include fun games, social skating and techniques so skaters can work towards their skills booklets.

The club encourages families to attend in sessions every Saturday from 4.05pm to 5.25 pm.

The St Neots Sharks Roller Hockey Club is a subsidiary of St Neots Crazy Skaters and offers skaters the chance to participate in the high-octane roller hockey sport at three different levels Pup, Tiger Shark and Great White Shark.

All players wear full ice hockey gear to ensure everyone is safe at all times.

This is aimed at better skaters, however anyone who can skate backwards and can stop easily are more than welcome to come along.

If you fancy something different, then give it a try in sessions from 5.35pm to 8pm every Saturday.

For more information contact the team directly at secretary@stneotscrazyskaters.co.uk or visit their social media pages. All ages and abilities welcomed.



