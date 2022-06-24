The St Neots Crazy Skaters Roller Skating Club have organised an event to raise money for Ukraine. - Credit: Brian Moore

Members of the St Neots Crazy Skaters Roller Skating Club have set themselves the challenge of skating 1,660 laps to raise money for UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.

The young skaters will have to have their jet skates ready as they attempt to roller skate for one hour at One Leisure St Neots and complete as many laps of the hall as possible.

At the end of the session, the laps achieved by each skater will be represented as miles, and the group hope to accumulate 1,660 laps which is the distance in miles from St Neots to Ukraine.

The St Neots Crazy Skaters Roller Skating Club aims to complete 1,660 laps of the One Leisure St Neots indoor hall. - Credit: Brian Moore

A representative on the JustGiving page said: "As a club, we feel that supporting UNICEF and their efforts to make a change around the world is so important, especially in Ukraine right now."

The challenge will take place on June 25 from 4.15 to 5.15 pm, and it is hoped St Neots deputy mayor Richard Slade will be in attendance to spur the skaters on.

If you wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/st-neots-crazy-skaters-roller-skating-club.

If you would like any further information on joining the general session which runs term time every Saturday at the One Leisure Centre, contact secretary@stneotscrazyskaters.co.uk





