The St Neots Crazy Skaters roller skating club took to the rink for a challenge like no other, collectively skating 3,914 laps to raise money for UNICEF to support children in Ukraine.

Twenty-four skaters set off for a one-hour skate around the One Leisure St Neots sports hall on June 25 and have managed to raise £1,137.

The skaters aimed to reach 1,660 laps, the equivalent distance in miles from St Neots to Ukraine, and they smashed their target, completing 3,914 laps.

Club Chairman Carl Gore said: "This event showcased the passion and dedication of our wonderful Crazy Skaters, some of which are as young as four years old. Without them, this event would never have happened, so a big well done to them."

Once the skaters finished, they were rewarded with blue or yellow ribbon medals representing Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Richard Slade, was at the event spurring the skaters on and even had a go at skating himself.

Cllr Slade said: "It is a lot harder than you think but lots of fun!".

If you still wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/st-neots-crazy-skaters-roller-skating-club.

