The heap of flytipped material was left by the gates of the St Neots Recycling Centre, off Cromwell Road, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) found the mess on April 3.

Children’s toy dolls, board games and even a bucket and spade were left on the pavement.

HDC tweeted to alert residents not to dump waste while centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough were closed.

“Do not leave waste outside the gate - this is flytipping,” they said.

It was announced on March 23 that all household recycling centres across the county were closed until further notice.

Cambridgeshire County Council said: “If you were planning to visit a recycling centre, please hold on to the items you were planning to take until they are reopened.

“During this time, we ask residents to act responsibly and not place items such as DIY waste, garden waste, or recycling into their kerbside general rubbish collection.”