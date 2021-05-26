News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots company contributes to RBL cook book

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Rob Jones, Business Development Director at MASS

Rob Jones, Business Development Director at MASS - Credit: Oli Higgs

A St Neots based defence technology company, MASS, is marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion by contributing to a cookery book.

The book, called Cooking with Heroes: The Royal British Legion Centenary Cookbook, was launched to celebrate 100 years of the legion.

The book features 100 stories highlighting the contribution made by the Royal British Legion and British Armed Forces over the years, with each story accompanied by a specially selected regional recipe from military chefs, VIPs and professionals from the cookery world. 

Supporting the Royal British Legion and ex-service personnel is integral to MASS and its parent company Cohort plc. Cohort plc and its UK-based subsidiaries, including MASS, are signatories of the UK’s Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to treat active and former members of the armed forces with fairness and respect. 

MASS holds the Covenant’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award, recognising that service personnel are treated fairly and that the company has positive policies toward recruitment of ex-service personnel and Reservists. Currently more than 16 per cent of MASS employees are ex-service personnel, and several current employees are serving Reservists. 

Rob Jones, business development director at MASS, who served in the army for more than 25 years, and is featured in Cooking with Heroes, said: “At MASS we provide a link for people coming out of the Armed Forces, utilising their skill set with our customers, but also as mentors and career guides to young graduates and academics. 

“This helps ex-service personnel with the transition to civilian life and also supports defence businesses such as ours, which benefit from the invaluable insight and understanding of customer challenges that being in the services brings.” 

MASS has been creating expert training solutions for public sector organisations, private companies and individuals for more than 20 years. 

With a track record of delivering successful training solutions carefully tailored to individual customer requirements, they are established as a leading provider of training and applied learning. 

They design, develop and deliver tailored training both in the UK and internationally. They have extensive experience of running training programmes for government clients around the globe and providing training in the UK for international delegations.  


