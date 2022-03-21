Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots Conservative Club raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:18 PM March 21, 2022
Members of the St Neots Conservative club enjoy afternoon tea to raise money for Ukraine.

Members of the St Neots Conservative club enjoy afternoon tea to raise money for Ukraine. - Credit: Gillian Robb

Members from the St Neots Conservative Club raised more than £2,000 for the Ukraine Aid Fund following a well attended afternoon tea event.

More than 85 members enjoyed sandwiches, cakes, scones and cream, accompanied by entertainment from Mike Gee and a large raffle with lots of prizes.

The event took place at the Conservative Club on March 10 with the food provided with help from the Moore's Walk Café. 

Member of the club's social committee and organiser of the event Gillian Robb said: "The response was overwhelming with people offering us raffle prizes and money.

"I just couldn’t believe it. It’s a drop in the ocean, but it’s still going to help, it’s well worth every aching bone, absolutely.” 

Tickets for the event were priced at £10, and attendees were welcomed to join from 2pm with lots of members volunteering and offering their support to those that need it most in Ukraine.

Gillian said the club hopes to hold a similar event in the future, but nothing has been organised for now.



