St Neots Farm and Craft Christmas market was a huge success

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:16 AM December 14, 2021
Lots of fun and laughter at the St Neots Craft and Farm Christmas market.

Lots of fun and laughter at the St Neots Farm and Craft Christmas market. - Credit: Hunts Post

The St Neots farm and craft Christmas market was a huge success with live entertainment and pop-up performances.  

On Saturday December 11 shoppers enjoyed Christmas sparkle and music from the Stageworks Performing Arts students and King Dom’s Steel Pans. 

The market had more than 30 small, local businesses specialising in locally produced food, drinks and crafts.  

Steel Drums were playing at the event.

Steel Drums were playing at the event. - Credit: Hunts Post

The Market Marvels entertainment programme of live music and pop up performances, enhanced the shopping experience at the market. 

 Katie Williams, from St Neots Town Council, said: “The sights and sounds of the market provide a wonderful, unique shopping experience in the heart of St Neots.  

Delicious cakes were served at the event

Delicious cakes were served at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

“People were able to shop safely in the open air and support small businesses this Christmas with a unique gift for loved ones and delicious locally sourced food.

“There was also the chance to grab a mulled wine, coffee or bite to eat whilst browsing too.”   

If you were not able to attend this event, the St Neots Craft and Farm market will be held again this Saturday (December 18).  

Over 30 independent businesses were at the event.

Over 30 independent businesses were at the event. - Credit: Hunts Post

Alexandra Collett
Debbie Davies
Alexandra Collett
