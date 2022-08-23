Gallery
St Neots Charity Dragon Boat Race 2022 a roaring success
- Credit: i-d Image Development St Neots
More than 250 competitors have grabbed their paddles to battle it out in the St Neots Charity Dragon Boat Race.
Thousands of spectators flocked to a jam-packed Regatta Meadow river bank to watch a record 23 teams of 11 competitors each furiously paddle it out over a 200-metre stretch on August 20.
The popular event had not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
St Neots Town Council organised the event with support from the Rotary Club of St Neots St Mary and St Neots Dragon Boat Club, which all helped put on a thrilling day which was won by the Tribal Warriors.
One of the organisers and the Rotary Club secretary, Mike Truswell, said: "It has been a great day and appears to have been thoroughly enjoyed by both competitors and spectators alike.
"We have been well supported by sponsorship from a number of local companies both on and off the water, for which we are very grateful, and it is hoped a good sum of money will be raised for the Mayor’s Charity Fund, and the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys nominated charity Shining Stars."
St Neots deputy town clerk, Karen Pollecutt, said: "We are still tallying the figures but estimate that funds raised by the event for charity will be in excess of £8,000 this year which is an amazing amount; we cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity and support.”
Most Read
- 1 'Thank you for saving my life' - Chris praises leisure centre staff
- 2 More than £5,000 raised at St Neots Mayor's Charity Golf Day
- 3 Thameslink set for train timetable shake-up in September
- 4 Looking Back: The Hunts Cyclist Battalion and is war effort
- 5 Former mayor of St Neots and councillor Ruth Clapham dies at age of 90
- 6 Good public transport is needed to help reduce car use and carbon emissions
- 7 Two drink or drug drivers arrested every day in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Man and 15-year-old boy charged with theft from St Neots Waitrose
- 9 St Neots Charity Dragon Boat Race 2022 a roaring success
- 10 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
Race the Dragon Ltd helped manage the racing side of the event, supplied the equipment, and ensured safety measures were in place for a day full of racing.
Racing commenced at 10.30am with heats of three to four boats continuously contending against one another on into the evening.
The top nine teams with the best average race times went through to the semi-finals, and the three finalists were chosen from the best three semi-final times.
There were several photo finishes and close ties, but it was Tribal Warriors who won the final with a time of 01:00.82, beating the Splash of the Titans and Blazing Paddles.
There were also several stalls selling food and drink and a fun fair, ensuring it was a fun, exciting and inclusive day out for all families and children.