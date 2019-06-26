Mears Care, based in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, provides personal care to people living in their own homes in St Neots. This includes a wide range of care and support services for people with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

In a routine inspection, the CQC assessed the team who provide personal care to residents.

The service was assessed on whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

CQC rated Mears with a 'good' score in each of these categories and an 'outstanding' rating for leadership.

The CQC report said: "The service was effectively planned and well managed with clear leadership and overview of the service. The manager was knowledgeable and highly organised. The service scored highly in its audits but were not complacent. It embraced new ideas and technology whilst also investing heavily in their work force to be the best they could be."

The report also said that "[The firm] embraced new ideas and technology whilst also investing heavily in their work force to be the best they could be. It acted on feedback and had a robust quality assurance system which put people at the heart of everything it did."

The report also praised the team saying: "Staff said they were never rushed and took pride in their work. All new staff completed the care certificate a nationally recognised induction and staff were actively encouraged to take additional studies.

"Most staff we spoke with were experienced with many years' service."

Emma Cox, the service manager for the branch, said: "My team and I are very proud with the outcome of the recent CQC inspection. I did not achieve this rating alone, every single Mears staff member at the branch is passionate and dedicated to providing high quality support to the people who use our service to ensure we provide a person centred approach to achieve effective outcomes and seamless support.

"I am so proud of all my staff who, on a daily basis, strive to put our service users at the heart of all we do."