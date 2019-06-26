Mears Care, based in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, provides personal care to people living in their own homes in St Neots. This includes a wide range of care and support services for people with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.In a routine inspection, the CQC assessed the team who provide personal care to residents. The service was assessed on whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. CQC rated Mears with a 'good' score in each of these categories and an 'outstanding' rating for leadership. The CQC report said: