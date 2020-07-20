Sporting events across the country might have been cancelled because of Covid-19, but the competitive spirit is set to fly high at Nelson Lodge.

It comes as part of Anchor’s Summer of Sport as all 114 care homes by the care provider will be hosting their very own sporting tournament.

The Summer of Sport will be held from today (July 20) to Sunday, July 26 - the same week when the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would have been held.

The tournament will see residents at Nelson Lodge taking on daily one-minute sporting challenges in disciplines such as basketball, cricket, football, table tennis, golf and rugby.

The care home has been provided with sports equipment specially adapted for people living with dementia, ensuring all residents are able to participate.

Sean McCloseky, manager of Nelson Lodge, said: “It’s a great opportunity to exercise our bodies and minds, doing meaningful activities while also having fun.”

Residents will be in friendly competition with other care homes across the country for coveted trophies which will be awarded during a special closing ceremony.