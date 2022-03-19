Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots care home residents enjoy a drink at their in-house pub

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:00 AM March 19, 2022
Home Manager Tracey Morris and Deputy Manager Donna Salter behind the bar at The Hillings’ Arms.

Home Manager Tracey Morris and Deputy Manager Donna Salter behind the bar at The Hillings’ Arms. - Credit: Healthcare Homes

A St Neots care home that opened up its own in-house pub during lockdown is now planning to put it to good use again this spring and summer for its residents.

Home manager Tracey Morris and deputy manager Donna Salter initiated the project after a number of requests from residents who hadn’t been able to get out to local community pubs, especially because of Covid.

Tracey said: “We had the bar made by someone in the local community. To begin with, it was a kind of Tiki bar with a real summer feel which was used for a few summer events. Then we refined the design and feel of the bar and renamed it The Hillings’ Arms.”

The Hillings, part of the Healthcare Homes family of care homes, now has an established bar area with a karaoke machine, darts board, a small pool table, an organ, and a large TV.

Tracey added: "It has already been well used and we have a couple of residents who love to sing.”




 


 

