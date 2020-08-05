Sporting challenges showcase residents skills Olympics style at St Neots care home. Picture: NELSON LODGE Sporting challenges showcase residents skills Olympics style at St Neots care home. Picture: NELSON LODGE

Nelson Lodge hosted their own competition as part of care provider Anchor’s Summer of Sport.

It was held from Monday, July 20 to Sunday, July 26 – the same week when the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would have been held.

Residents took part in daily one-minute sporting challenges in disciplines such as basketball, cricket, football, table tennis, golf and rugby.

The care home was provided with sports equipment specially adapted for people living with dementia, ensuring all residents were able to participate.

A photo of care home resident Malcolm Wright, during his cycling career A photo of care home resident Malcolm Wright, during his cycling career

For one resident, Malcolm Wright, 77, it was an extra special week to reminisce on his younger sporting years.

When he was 20 he became a professional cyclist, competing for Southend Wheelers in road races across the country.

Malcolm proudly remembered the races he won in 1970 in Basildon and Hemel Hempstead, and was terribly disappointed to have to retire from his career early due to an accident.

To remind him of his glory days, Malcolm keeps a framed photo of one of his winning races in his room at Nelson Lodge.

He said: “I got into cycling because walking is too slow! I adored racing on my bike and was so disappointed when I had to give it up after my accident.

“The Summer of Sport events were great fun, and it was nice to have something to look forward to.”

Residents were in friendly competition with other care homes across the country for coveted trophies and Nelson Lodge even handed out their very own chocolate medallions.

Sean McCloseky, manager of Nelson Lodge, said: “It was a great opportunity to exercise our bodies and minds, doing meaningful activities while also having fun.”

Anchor was also encouraging colleagues and the local community to take on a sporting challenge of their own.

A special TRYathlon included fun sporting challenges that could be done from home, including milk carton weightlifting, toilet roll keepie-uppies, and tea bag target practice.