The team at the Anchor Hanover home hosted the party to lift everyone’s spirits with all the classics from the film’s soundtrack and activities including placing the ring on Danny and a Grease-themed quiz. All the care team staff were wearing their best Grease outfits.

Callum Newman, a carer who joined Nelson Lodge as part of Anchor Hanover’s apprenticeship programme earlier this year, helped organise the party, to give residents something to get involved in and to enjoy at a time when live entertainment at the home is limited because of the coronavirus.

He said: “The residents and staff like to organise big events like this because it’s a way to liven everybody up and have some fun. Grease is always a classic choice, and everybody had a great time in taking part.

Callum said: “It’s so important to organise such meaningful activities for the residents, as this boosts their mental and physical well-being and, of course, it’s fun.”

Jean Barker, 88, who has lived at Nelson Lodge for just under two years, said: “The Grease night was so much fun! I’ve always enjoyed the film and it was just a really nice surprise for us.

“It was very thoughtful, everyone at Nelson Lodge looks after us so well and they’re always thinking of ways to keep us in good spirits!”