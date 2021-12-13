St Neots Camera Club reveal the winners of their annual photographic competition
The St Neots Camera club has revealed the images taken by their winners in their annual competition.
The club meets weekly on zoom and they have revealed the winners of some distinctions awarded by the judge.
The images are from the Architecture, Nature and Open categories and are a selection of winning entries from its Annual Competition of digital images which were judged by Jonathan Vaines.
Steve Williams, President of the St Neots & District Camera Club said: “We normally would hold an annual exhibition in the priory centre in St Neots.
“The Hunts Post also have previously run reader competitions as well, we would usually have a prize giving at the exhibition.
“But because of the Covid pandemic for the last two years we haven’t been able to run it.
“In parallel with that we run the annual competition for members of the club that has digital images and print.
“So we decided to continue this year with an annually competition with digital images
“We hope to be back in the Priory Centre next October with the exhibition.”
To find out more about the St Neots Camera Club visit:- www.stneots-camera-club.org.uk/