Richard Scott was one of the winners and he took this picture of St Cuthbert's Chapel. - Credit: Richard Scott

The St Neots Camera club has revealed the images taken by their winners in their annual competition.

The club meets weekly on zoom and they have revealed the winners of some distinctions awarded by the judge.

Roland Davis was also a winner for this picture of this Escort MK2 drifting - Credit: Roland Davis

The images are from the Architecture, Nature and Open categories and are a selection of winning entries from its Annual Competition of digital images which were judged by Jonathan Vaines.

Karin Aston was also a winner for this photo of a Lion - Credit: Karin Aston

Steve Williams, President of the St Neots & District Camera Club said: “We normally would hold an annual exhibition in the priory centre in St Neots.

Geoff Murphy was also a winner for his picture entitled: 'Let there be light.' - Credit: Geoff Murphy

“The Hunts Post also have previously run reader competitions as well, we would usually have a prize giving at the exhibition.

Peter Hagger was also a winner for his picture of a fox - Credit: Peter Hagger

“But because of the Covid pandemic for the last two years we haven’t been able to run it.

Helen Mackay was also a winner for this image of a Puffin Walkabout - Credit: Helen Mackay

“In parallel with that we run the annual competition for members of the club that has digital images and print.

“So we decided to continue this year with an annually competition with digital images

Jeanette Teague was also a winner for this image of Bury St Edmunds church - Credit: Jeanette Teague

“We hope to be back in the Priory Centre next October with the exhibition.”

John New was also a winner for this picture of the Musee d' Orsay - Credit: John New

To find out more about the St Neots Camera Club visit:- www.stneots-camera-club.org.uk/