Cheeky Calendar Girls calendar aims to raise funds for cancer charity

Ladies from St Neots use copies of The Hunts Post to cover their modesty. Front row (left to right): Louisa Hewitt, Lynne Otto and Belinda Hicks. Top row (left to right): Gill Brace, Lesley Darlow and Amanda Dibben. Katie Kitson is at the back. - Credit: Supplied by Katie Kitson

Businesses and community groups are invited to take part in a Calendar Girls inspired 2023 fundraising calendar... and can even pose in the nude if they wish!

The cheeky project is being organised to raise funds for the Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN), a charity that supports patients battling cancer.

Katie Kitson is coordinating the nudity calendar through the amateur dramatics group VAMPS of St Neots.

She wanted to thank HCCN for helping her through her gruelling treatment for bowel cancer - and has been “amazed” at the number of people keen to take part.

Katie said: “VAMPS will be staging the show Calendar Girls in Spring 2023 so I thought putting together a nudity calendar involving the St Neots community would be a great way to fundraise for HCCN.

“And I’m amazed at how many people have been prepared to take their clothes off for this! We’ve already had a number of St Neots businesses sponsor us, and that includes their staff posing too.

“My hope is that each month will feature a different business or organisation, and there are a variety of sponsorship options outlined on the VAMPS website.”

She added: “I had some positive news about my illness four months ago and want to thank HCCN for everything they did for me while I was undergoing chemotherapy.

“They allocated a dedicated nurse for me, Mel. She was there if I had any questions or needed help with anything.

“My body didn’t react well to the treatment – but I never felt alone throughout it all. HCCN were a lifeline; they were fantastic and I’m so grateful.”

Those that sign up to pose will be guided through the process by i-d Image Development , based in Priory Lane.

Its team has volunteered to brainstorm ideas for each sponsor’s photoshoot, and will also take the photographs at its studio in mid-October.

Katie said: “Anyone can get involved and I hope this will be a completely representative calendar that will raise much-needed funds for HCCP.”

Printed calendars will be available for collection from November.

She added: “I also urge anyone interested in buying a calendar to pre-order them from the website as well.”

Information about calendar sponsorship options is available here.