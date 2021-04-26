Published: 7:30 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 7:35 AM April 26, 2021

Coffee firm Caffe Nero will reopen its St Neots branch in the “coming weeks” after a full refurbishment, the company has said.

There was surprise in the town when the cafe closed its doors suddenly a few weeks ago.

The cafe occupies a prime spot in the Market Square where local councillors are trying to develop a continental-style cafe culture.

Caffe Nero, which has around 1,000 outlets worldwide and employs about 5,000 people, has said the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic had “decimated” trade.

The firm, which also has a branch in Huntingdon, has had to close branches temporarily because of the pandemic and has been involved in a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring which would see rent cuts and changes to leases. It has also been facing a takeover bid.

A spokesman for Caffe Nero said: “Having reached an agreement to remain at the site, the store is currently undergoing a full refurbishment and will reopen in the coming weeks when that is complete.

“All the store team have remained with Caffe Nero and will be able to return to the store when it re-opens.”



