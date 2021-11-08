New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'
- Credit: Archant
The owner of a new shop in St Neots is determined to keep up the family tradition and hopes people in the town will shop locally and support her business.
Rebecca Chambers opened The Shopkeeper's Daughter, in the Cross Keys, a few weeks ago and she sells a variety of plants.
She wanted to provide something different for the town and says she has already had many customers through the door looking to buy a special present for someone this Christmas.
Rebecca said: “I have tried to please everyone with the range of plants I sell, I have cacti, Calatheas, some Severas, but most importantly I wanted to make people not afraid to care for plants.
“People come in here and they explain to me that they accidentally kill their plants and they want advice.
You may also want to watch:
“My philosophy is anyone can keep a house plant alive you just need the right instruction. That is basically my mission to get St Neots green.”
Rebecca explained the favourite kind of plant that people like to buy in her store is a Euphorbia lactea.
Most Read
- 1 Were you part of the 1983 football team?
- 2 Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives
- 3 Two men arrested in Hemingford Grey for possession of drugs
- 4 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
- 5 Complaints about long queues and people turned away from firework display
- 6 Extraordinary work of surgeons in Cambridgeshire to feature in TV series
- 7 Council launches fitness campaign
- 8 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 9 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
- 10 Carli's giant mural is rail firm's largest artwork
Rebecca said: “It is a hybrid and it's also structural and pretty and people are now buying their Christmas presents now. They are the sort of plant that people take as a present if they go round a friend’s house for dinner.
"People are coming in and saying that they are going to buy their Christmas presents from here and I am so happy as a local girl to hear that.
“I feel that I have always been an ambassador for new businesses in the town and I always go to local coffee shops everyday and I would encourage people to do the same. I think networking with other the businesses is key."
Rebecca revealed the meaning behind the shop’s name and she said: “My mum and dad moved to St Neots from London when my mum was pregnant with me.
“We used to live in the supermarket above M&S which used to be called Liptons and my Dad used to run that.
“He has always had shops, which is why I named my shop, The Shopkeeper's Daughter, as I am the shopkeepers daughter.
“This is my love letter to my dad.”