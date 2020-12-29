Published: 11:00 AM December 29, 2020

A festive lunch was served outdoors to a St Neots business by the head chef that operates at Wyboston Lakes.

Cambridge Precision Ltd (CPL) a digital manufacturing company, were still able to have the chance to get together to celebrate Christmas in their CPL’s workforce bubbles, for nuggets and chips outside and a non-alcoholic toast to a brighter new year for all.

Not quite a full turkey roast but the team were delighted with their festive lunch, served outdoors from a shed which resembled an empty stable, decorated with tinsel and lights to add a little bit of cheer!

Richard Bye, founder and Head Chef who normally operates in Wyboston Lakes, has stepped up to the challenge and designed a Covid-compliant solution, of a Lakeside Kitchen and Bar.

Being no stranger to outside catering he brought Christmas to CPL’s premises at Alington Road, with Santa’s pop-up kitchen.

Richard was delighted to help and said: “2020 has not been easy for anyone, but Christmas is a time to acknowledge what you have and to be grateful for that.

“Being able to help the team out at CPL is a pleasure, and knowing that they have contributed to the UK’s pandemic response, I think they all deserve a festive snack and a little bit of down-time.”

Tony Murray, a sales and business support team manager said: “We could not be prouder of our team, who have adapted how they work, put in extra hours, and given their all, and we wanted to somehow celebrate Christmas with them … but of course nothing is simple these days!”



