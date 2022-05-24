Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Neots business raises £2700 for Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:44 AM May 24, 2022
CEO of Titan, George Lendrum (back), with one of the cars on display at the charity event in St Neots.

CEO of Titan, George Lendrum (back), with one of the cars on display at the charity event. - Credit: Peter Hagger

The St Neots business Titan have raised more than £2700 to go towards helping Ukrainian refugees living in Huntingdonshire following a successful Family day.

The engineering and technology company welcomed the families of staff and more than 250 people to its industrial park on May 7 for a barbeque and a car and motorbike display.

More than 30 high performance motorcycles were on display at the Titan family day in St Neots.

More than 30 high performance motorcycles were on display at the Titan family day in St Neots. - Credit: Peter Hagger

There was also a raffle and an auction accompanied by face painting for the children, a stilt walker and a fire eater.

Jennifer Caterino-Davis, the owner of Cheeky Moo Face Painting, provided face painting for the children

Jennifer Caterino-Davis, the owner of Cheeky Moo Face Painting, provided face painting for the children - Credit: Peter Hagger

CEO of Titan, George Lendrum, said: “It was a nice thing to be able to get back into giving and supporting the local community.” 

“We had a thoroughly good day, and I'm glad we were able to help people along the way."

CEO of Titan, George Lendrum, with staff at the barbeque at the charity event in St Neots.

CEO of Titan, George Lendrum, with staff at the barbeque. - Credit: Peter Hagger

The proceeds raised for the event were donated to 'Help Ukraine Huntingdonshire', which was set up to support host families and Ukrainian refugees living in the district.

If you wish to donate and find out more, visit www.gofund.me/2c6ce36a.



Support Ukraine
St Neots News

