St Neots business raises £2700 for Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire
- Credit: Peter Hagger
The St Neots business Titan have raised more than £2700 to go towards helping Ukrainian refugees living in Huntingdonshire following a successful Family day.
The engineering and technology company welcomed the families of staff and more than 250 people to its industrial park on May 7 for a barbeque and a car and motorbike display.
There was also a raffle and an auction accompanied by face painting for the children, a stilt walker and a fire eater.
CEO of Titan, George Lendrum, said: “It was a nice thing to be able to get back into giving and supporting the local community.”
“We had a thoroughly good day, and I'm glad we were able to help people along the way."
The proceeds raised for the event were donated to 'Help Ukraine Huntingdonshire', which was set up to support host families and Ukrainian refugees living in the district.
If you wish to donate and find out more, visit www.gofund.me/2c6ce36a.