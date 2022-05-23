Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots business helps customer raise funds for Leukaemia charity

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:35 AM May 23, 2022
Updated: 3:18 PM May 24, 2022
Director of Lovett Sales & Lettings Graham Bond (R) receives a cheque from Stephen Oxborough (L) at his St Neots Unit

Director of Lovett Sales & Lettings Graham Bond (R) receives a cheque from Stephen Oxborough (L) at his St Neots Unit. - Credit: Ste Greenall

Staff and merchants at Preferred Plumbing and Heating (PPH) in St Neots have helped aid a customer to raise more than £1,000 for Leukaemia Care and Brain Tumour Research.

PPH owner Stephen Oxborough decided all the proceeds the company earned for one day would go to helping the business Lovett Sales & Lettings achieve their fundraising target of £5,000.

£1,090 was raised on the day and on May 13, Stephen presented Lovett's director, Graham Bond, with a cheque. 

Stephen said: “I’ve had a family member die of cancer, so it means a lot to me to try and help out.

"I’ve rapidly expanded, and I feel like our customers are one of the main reasons for that.  

"So I would like to give something back to the community as the community has been so good to us.” 

Stephen and his staff plan to do five-six charity events a year to continue paying back to the community, which he credits for making PPH a top-rated and prospering company today.

Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Lightning in St Neots overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (May 18-19)

Cambridgeshire Weather | Gallery

Pictures show dramatic skies over Huntingdonshire and the Fens

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on new homes at California Meadows in Huntingdon.

Housing News

Work starts on affordable 56-home development in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Huntingdon thief jailed after stealing watch, iPod and iPhone from vehicles

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon