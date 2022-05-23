Director of Lovett Sales & Lettings Graham Bond (R) receives a cheque from Stephen Oxborough (L) at his St Neots Unit. - Credit: Ste Greenall

Staff and merchants at Preferred Plumbing and Heating (PPH) in St Neots have helped aid a customer to raise more than £1,000 for Leukaemia Care and Brain Tumour Research.

PPH owner Stephen Oxborough decided all the proceeds the company earned for one day would go to helping the business Lovett Sales & Lettings achieve their fundraising target of £5,000.

£1,090 was raised on the day and on May 13, Stephen presented Lovett's director, Graham Bond, with a cheque.

Stephen said: “I’ve had a family member die of cancer, so it means a lot to me to try and help out.

"I’ve rapidly expanded, and I feel like our customers are one of the main reasons for that.

"So I would like to give something back to the community as the community has been so good to us.”

Stephen and his staff plan to do five-six charity events a year to continue paying back to the community, which he credits for making PPH a top-rated and prospering company today.