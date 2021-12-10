Indoor Bowls club gives £350 to St Neots Foodbank

Steve King the Club Captain giving the cash to a member of the St Neots Foodbank Arrienne. - Credit: Mike Friend

The indoor bowls club has given £350 to St Neots Foodbank from recycling empty ink cartridges.

Mike Friend, a bowler of the St Neots Indoor Bowls club is behind the idea where he collects empty ink cartridges and recycles them at a plant in Milton Keynes.

Some can contain valuable metals and the plant give him money in exchange for it, he then donates this money to St Neots Food Bank.

Mike said: “Over this time we have given the food bank roughly £2500, to St Neots Foodbank, I would like to thank all the bowlers and the community for their efforts collecting and delivering to used or unused cartridges and phone to the club or my house.

"The community of bowlers and various firms and clubs have made it possible for us to raise these funds.

“It stops this, what was once rubbish going into land fill and helps support the less fortunate people of St Neots at this precious time of year.

“We, at the club wish you all a Happy Christmas.”