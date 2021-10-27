Published: 9:27 PM October 27, 2021

Black Cat Radio’s Breakfast Presenter Ste Greenall has won another Community Radio Award.

Ste came third in the Category of 'Male Presenter of the year' winning the bronze award.

He previously came second place, in the Category of 'Speech & Journalism of the Year' for a radio piece he covered on Steve Whitney who lost his son but raised a huge amount of money for MIND.

On winning the award Ste said: “It was such a thrill to be nominated, but to get two awards in a National competition, was just astonishing.

“Particularly the piece I did with Steve Whitney and Steve came with me and we had a big man hug, when the announcement was made.

“I have had lots of nice messages about it and above all just because we are volunteers at Black Cat Radio doesn’t mean we can't compete.”

Martin Steers, awards chair, said: “It was fantastic to host the Awards in person once again.

"More than 200 people from up and down the country came together to celebrate success through a pretty tough year.

“As ever, the judges tell me how impressed they are with the output of our sector, and how year on year, it steps up a level.”

“It was great to see the awards follow a successful first conference organised by the UK Community Radio Network.”