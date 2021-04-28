Published: 12:45 PM April 28, 2021

This week’s focus is on two of the Black Cat Radio presenters, who, like everyone at the station, work entirely voluntarily. Indeed, some even pay a contribution to the station’s upkeep

Having been told by his incredibly supportive friends that he had a perfect face for radio, Dave Thomas ticked off a lifetime ambition and joined Black Cat Radio in 2012. He started presenting The Rock Show on Monday nights from 9pm, and still occupies that slot. The show is a loud couple of hours of heavy metal and classic, new, punk and blues rock, also showcasing new bands.

Dave Thomas joined Black Cat in 2012. - Credit: BLACK CAT

He also presents the Saturday Hangover from 10am on Saturdays, with three hours of shout-outs, birthdays and dedications, St Neots' news and events, some TV picks, a Thought for the Day from St James' Church, in Little Paxton, local musician features and the FamDango, two upbeat songs which encourages families to dance at home letting go of all inhibitions! Dave also helps with Black Cat Radio’s social media.

John Salisbury presents a show called The Saturday Soul Session 6-8pm, every weekend. It covers the wide spectrum of soul music that John has discovered since getting into the music back in early eighties.

He volunteered for Black Cat Radio having no previous broadcasting experience, so everything has been learned `on the job’. The show has no pretentions, just songs John loves. John’s promise is, no sport, no religion, no politics, just the soul.

And now, The Saturday Soul Session is going on the road in September. On September 4, at St Neots Town FC with a fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer. The Soul Man will be singing live, and there is a special DJ set from Ricky `EastEnders’ Grove and Danny Bennett. Tickets available now from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/saturday-soul-session.

The Black Cat Radio volunteers are very much looking forward to getting “out on the road” with our trailer, The Catmobile, in the coming weeks, as we come out of lockdown. And after promoting a very successful concert featuring eighties band China Crisis, in November 2019, the team will be looking to stage more live events as soon as regulations allow.