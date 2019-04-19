Smiling Grape Adventure Tours, from St Neots, took the group on an epic 'around the world pub crawl' in February, which covered eight countries, four continents and 25,000 miles.

The tour was a two-week pub extravaganza offering guests a chance to explore some of the best and quirkiest drinking spots on the planet.

They started in London at The Flying Chariot Pub, Heathrow Terminal Two and continued on to Brussels, Prague, Dubai, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York City before heading back to London to finish in The Beehive Pub at Gatwick's South Terminal.

“It was a perfect chance for pub and beer lovers to discover the bars of the world,” says Matt Ellis, director of Smiling Grape Adventure Tours.

“Our clients were able to experience the local drinking cultures in the speakeasies, brew pubs, Irish, dive and rooftop bars throughout the world drinking with the locals.”

INFO: www.smilinggrapeadventure.com.