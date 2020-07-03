Kane Mitchell, 30, of no fixed abode, but formerly of St Neots, has been charged with the baby’s murder.

Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair appeared via video link at Cambridge Crown Court this morning (July 3). There were no applications for bail from either defendant and both were remanded in custody.

No pleas were entered and both only spoke to confirm their names.

A second post-mortem examination could be held in a bid to establish his medical cause of death, the hearing was told.

Claire Matthews, defence for Kane Smith, said: “The coroner has pressed if we need a second post mortem and we said we were not yet in a position to make a final decision, which we take very seriously.”

Judge Farrell QC said the family of Teddie are “extremely concerned because of the delay in the release of the body”.

He added that the trial would be overseen by a high court judge that has “experience that is relevant to brain injuries”.

Reports from medical experts and “material in relation to telephones” will also be provided as part of the trial, the hearing was told.

A provisional date for the trial has been set for November 30, 2020.

The pair are due back before the court for a case management hearing on October 30.

Teddie died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on November 11 last year.

He had sustained injuries 10 days before.