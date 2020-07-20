The Hunts Post is running a competition in conjunction with the water park at Little Paxton to give away 10 pairs of tickets.

The water park re-opened on June 20 and because of social distancing, only one bubble or family bubble can book in at any one time. Taking inspiration from the popular game show Total Wipeout, the inflatable obstacle course has many challenges for youngsters aged six and above, including giant slides and climbing walls.

Owner Marvin Beaver started the family-run business to offer a unique outdoor activity for adults, families and children.

Marvin said: “With more than 30 years’ of experience between us within the leisure industry, our aim is to continue to provide a fun, safe and happy environment for all visitors.

“It’s great fun for the kids, and also families too. Adults turn up and as soon as they get on the park they feel seven years old again.

“It’s great to see families, groups and individuals making it a regular trip. People turn up a second or third time because they enjoyed themselves so much.”

Marvin also offered visitors reassurance that the park is operating in a safe and clean environment and is fully compliant with Government guidelines.

He says the company is taking a measured approach to returning more access to water sports during the UK Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy. Everyone must be booked in before attending the aquapark. There is guidance and information on the company’s website at: www.southlakeaquapark.com. There is also information about the rules in place for visitors and how to get to the park.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question: Where in St Neots is the Southlake Aqua Park (village name).

Send your entry via email to: news@huntspost.co.uk. Entries must include, name and address, one entry per household. Closing date is 5pm on July 31. Winners will be notified by email and email details will be passed onto the aquapark for confirmation and the park will handle the bookings.