The NHS are offering tests to patients who have a high temperature, new or continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

The mobile testing site in St Neots is available in the HDC car park near the rowing club, accessible off St Anselm Place, PE19 2BH, from today, Tuesday September 8 to September 12, from 10am till 3pm.

The mobile testing centre in Huntingdon will be available at the One Leisure Centre, from Wednesday, September 9 to Friday, September 11, 10am till 3pm.

There are also two others available in Cambridgeshire at Chapel Road Car Park, in Wisbech, from Wednesday, September 9 to Sunday, September 13.

Also The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely, from Thursday, September 10 to Sunday, September 13.

You can turn up or book by calling 119.