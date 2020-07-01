Cineworld has pushed back the reopening of its cinemas until July 31.

The chain, which has branches in Huntingdon and St Neots, is the second largest cinema company in the world and had originally announced it would be reopening on July 10.

Cineworld has said the decision is due to a delay in new film releases. Films, including Mulan and Tenet, had been delayed for release until August.

At the current time, Cineworld says it unable to confirm if all its outlets will even reopen in August, and this includes St Neots and Huntingdon.

Cineworld has confirmed that when cinemas do open, it will be with new safety measures in place, but some staff say the measures do not go far enough.

A petition signed by almost 1,500 Cineworld staff has called for masks to be made mandatory for customers in all cinema foyers.