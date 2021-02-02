Video

Published: 7:00 AM February 2, 2021

Jimmy Constable of 90s boyband 911 - who lives in St Neots - has swapped singing for working on the NHS frontline. - Credit: @jimmyconstable Twitter/ RUH/ Encompass Network/ Julian Bennett

Popstar Jimmy Constable of boyband 911 - who lives in St Neots - has swapped singing for working on the NHS frontline driving ambulances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old, who lives in the town with his wife and two children, sold six million albums around the world at his height of fame in 911.

911 boyband singer Jimmy Constable is a big hit at the RUH – he’s swapped the stage for working on the NHS frontline, driving ambulances. 🎤➡️🚑 pic.twitter.com/rTtQAVuCIy — RUH Bath 🏥 (@RUHBath) May 21, 2020

The trio were set to reunite on tour last year but when shows across the UK were cancelled, Jimmy signed up to help the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust (RUH).

He works with the F.A.S.T Ambulance team caring for nonemergency patients across the south west of England, meeting people of all ages and transporting them to and from home and hospital.

“It's challenging, but I like to be thrown in the deep end, so it's all good. It's been fantastic – I've really enjoyed it,” Jimmy said.

"The jobs are all varied. We've had COVID-19 positive patients, we've had end of life patients.

“It's job satisfaction every day.”

F.A.S.T Ambulance operations director – and 911's tour manager Tony Morrison, said: "Jimmy's not doing too badly! I certainly threw him at the deep end.

“He's been exposed to all areas that I would expect all our staff to experience – and he's done a very good job."

Jimmy and his 911 bandmates - who went to number one in the UK in 1999 with ‘A Little Bit More’ - were set to tour with fellow 90s boybands a1 and Five in The Boys Are Back Tour before lockdown hit.

Jimmy said: "I think my day job, concerts and mass gatherings, is going to be one of the last things to be allowed to return after lockdown. I've said that as long as they need me here, as long as they need my help, I'm happy to do it."

At the start of the New Year, he tweeted a picture from the back of an ambulance dressed in his uniform, saying: “Being in lockdown once more brings home I have now been helping the frontline on and off for 10 months.

“Makes you thankful for what you have. Hopefully get back to touring soon. Stay safe.”

Jimmy with his bandmates Lee Brennan and 'Spike' Dawbarn from 90s pop group 911. - Credit: Hush PR

In an interview with The Hunts Post in 2013, Jimmy credited St Neots with having a positive influence on his life.

“Life is great, my kids love it here. It changed my view of hecticness. I came here and fell in love with it,” he said.