St John Ambulance cadet Fleur Smith has been recognised for her commitment to the charity with the presentation of a Grand Prior Award.

The award is the highest a cadet can achieve and shows that Fleur has demonstrated a sustained effort studying 24 different subjects - including first aid, communication and working in the community - giving her the necessary skills to become a life saver. She received her award from Ivan Palmer, county priory group chairman in Cambridgeshire.

Fleur, aged 15, who lives in Huntingdon, is currently a pupil at St Peter's School and hopes to go on to Cardiff University to study paediatric nursing. She has been a St John Ambulance volunteer for five years and has used her first aid skills to assist a member of the public as well as helping to teach subjects at school such as lessons on diabetes and other medical conditions. She has attended many cadet camps and residential weekends where she has continued to develop her skills and also teaches first aid to her fellow cadets at the Huntingdon unit.

Speaking about her award, Fleur said: "Receiving the Grand Prior Award has brought the last five years together. It's been hard work and lots of commitment but the organisation makes the subjects enjoyable and I've gained so much out of it."

Ant Kitchener, district youth lead for St John Ambulance in Cambridgeshire, said: "We are extremely proud of Fleur achieving this award. The Grand Prior Award is the highest qualification a cadet can achieve. Fleur's success reflects the dedication she has put into studying the various subjects that make up the award."

INFO: For details about becoming a St John Ambulance cadet, visit: www.sja.org.uk/sja/young-people.