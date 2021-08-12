Published: 4:07 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Astrea Academy Trust school St Ivo Academy in St Ives are overjoyed with their long-awaited results, in a year in which schools were closed and exams cancelled.

Despite this, students have shown great courage and commitment to succeed – and can now take their next exciting steps with pride.

Results this year have been determined by teachers, following a rigorous process designed to ensure students have the grades they merit and are able to move on to their next stage of study, training or work.

Sam Griffin, Principal of St Ivo Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “I’m delighted for St Ivo students, who have worked so hard for these grades in difficult circumstances.

"They deserve all our congratulations and best wishes for the future.”

Students at St Ivo school include Marcus Short who is nationally recognised in car racing having competed at Silverstone. He has time away from school for this, but achieved 2 grade 9s, four grade 7s and three grade 6s. Marcus is staying at St Ivo to study A Level History, Business and Psychology

Harry Crier achieved the most progress above targets, with two grade 8s, one 7, three 6s and three 5s

Layla Javed, who had thyroid cancer during her course, achieved six grade 6s and three grade 5s. Layla is staying at St Ivo to study A Level Art, Business and Psychology