The KICK Legacy heritage project, which secured a National Lottery funding grant of £36,000, can be seen in the museum's community room until October 31.

The KICK Legacy project, in partnership with The Norris Museum, provided a group of young people from St Ives Academy with the opportunity to work with professional artists in ceramics, drama, willow, animation, textiles, music and film to curate the exhibition. The exhibition is based on their findings from interviewing older residents in the community alongside their own research. The group took oral histories from residents who lived during the time and experienced various aspects of the war, including the arrival of evacuees from London and prisoners-of-war.

Louise McCoy, operations manager of KICK, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been able to run this project with the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Working in partnership with The Norris Museum and a group of young people from St Ivo Academy we have been able to record a period of time in St Ives history in a very creative and accessible way for the community to enjoy for years to come."

KICK is a youth work charity which works with young people across Cambridgeshire. Through a range of programmes and clubs, including a Thai kickboxing fitness group and a St Ives youth club alongside projects such as KICK Legacy, young people are able to develop their skills, capacities and capabilities.

Rpresentatives from the Heritage Lottery Fund, St Ives Town Council and St Ivo Academy have been invited to a screening of the KICK Legacy film that has been made about the project. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 31, from 3.30-4.30pm.