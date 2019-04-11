Molly Wesley, 19, will be following in the footsteps of her dad, who has also completed a skydive, as she jumps from around 13,000ft at Peterborough’s Sibson Airfield on August 3.

She will fall at some 120mph, descending to 5,000ft in just 40 seconds, before her parachute opens and allows her to enjoy breathtaking views of the area.

Molly, who works as a health care assistant at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “I’m taking part in the skydive as I’ve a massive place in my heart for charities and would like to help this amazing organisation that helps children and their families.”

She said: “I’ve taken part in a Macmillan coffee morning before, when I was at college, but this is the first time I’m raising money by myself.

“I’m very happy to be supporting EACH as, with my job, I also care for end of life patients and it’s a huge privilege to be caring for people in their last few days. I hope to one day work in a hospice, too.”

Moly’s sister Jade, 22, will also be doing the skydive.

EACH still has some of its 30 skydiving places to fill. Those who sign up will receive a fundraising pack as well as tips and advice from the charity’s fundraisers.

Ellen Bing, EACH Cambridgeshire community fundraising assistant, said: “It’s amazing to see how much EACH has grown since the opening of Milton hospice 30 years ago. Taking part in this skydive is a fantastic opportunity to face your fears and fundraise in celebration of the work of the hospice.”

Those wanting to get involved will have to put down a £50 deposit. A further payment of £165 will be required on the day. This can be made by the individual themselves or taken out of sponsorship money. In the latter case, EACH suggests people raise a minimum £350.

The charity relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income and has to raise over £6 million from fundraising every year. Staff at its Milton hospice currently offer care to 128 children and young people across Cambridgeshire and west Essex, and support to 89 family members. The hospice was established in 1989 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.