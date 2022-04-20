Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Ives woman wins lifetime achievement award for services to local theatre

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2022
June Forway was presented with her award by NODA regional representative Leslie Judd and NODA President Gordon Richardson.

A woman from St Ives was presented with a lifetime achievement award at this year's National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) East Gala awards.

June Forway, 86, was recognised with the Jim Farr Achievement award for her major contributions and voluntary support to local amateur drama and musicals within the region.

June was heavily involved with the St Ives Music and Drama Society (SIMADS) and the eastern region of NODA, whether it was helping backstage, participating or directing.

The former president of SIMADS Michael Williamson said: "This was such a big award for her and she deserved it so much.

"She does an awful lot and doesn't ask for recognition and I think it's those sort of people who really need to be focused on."

Hundreds of people attended the awards which took place on April 10 following the Eastern Region Annual General Meeting at Wyboston Lakes, near St Neots.

June was then presented with an engraved silver plate by NODA national president Gordon Richardson.


