News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Ives Town Mayor visits The Filling Station and tries new Christmas Beer

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:36 PM December 1, 2021
St Ives Town Mayor Pasco Hussain and Owner of The Filling Station Matt Kelly

St Ives Town Mayor Pasco Hussain and Owner of The Filling Station Matt Kelly - Credit: Archant

The St Ives Town Mayor has visited The Filling Station in St Ives to try a new Christmas beer.  

Councillor Pasco Hussain visited The Filling Station today December 1 to celebrate the launch of a new Christmas Beer. 

Matt Kelly, the Owner of the Filling Station came up with the recipe with the help of Assistant Manager Ben Harradine, the Ivo Brewery in Somersham and the Black Robin Coffee based in St Ives. 

Left to Right:- St Ives Town Mayor Paso Hussain, Assistant Manager of the Filling Station Ben Harradine,

Left to Right:- St Ives Town Mayor Paso Hussain, Assistant Manager of the Filling Station Ben Harradine, Manager of the Black Robin Coffee Will Brown, Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Hussain said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am grateful for the invite, it is lovely to meet Matt. 

“I am really surprised to see how well the place is stocked for a compact unit and I am hoping our residents and visitors alike from near and far will come and support another local business, which is a great concept. 

“I am encouraging people to shop local and people to support it. 

Left to Right: Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Councillor Hussain

Left to Right: Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Councillor Hussain, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station, Will Brown the Manager from the Black Robin Coffee shop. - Credit: Archant

“I congratulate them on the wonderful business that they have invested into.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  2. 2 Elderly woman dies in serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  3. 3 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  1. 4 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  2. 5 House set alight in Brampton
  3. 6 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
  4. 7 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
  5. 8 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  6. 9 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
  7. 10 Pedestrian killed crossing road

Matt said: “We are super excited, it is a really momentous day for the Filling Station and this has been in the planning a long time with the Ivo Brewery and Black Robin Coffee. 

“We are really excited that the Mayor is here and think this is a really exciting time that these three businesses are coming together. 

“We have a lot of customers who have pre-ordered the beer and this the start of our big Christmas push.” 

Councillor Hussain and Matt Kelly

Councillor Hussain and Matt Kelly - Credit: Archant

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon