The St Ives Town Mayor has visited The Filling Station in St Ives to try a new Christmas beer.

Councillor Pasco Hussain visited The Filling Station today December 1 to celebrate the launch of a new Christmas Beer.

Matt Kelly, the Owner of the Filling Station came up with the recipe with the help of Assistant Manager Ben Harradine, the Ivo Brewery in Somersham and the Black Robin Coffee based in St Ives.

Left to Right:- St Ives Town Mayor Paso Hussain, Assistant Manager of the Filling Station Ben Harradine, Manager of the Black Robin Coffee Will Brown, Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Hussain said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am grateful for the invite, it is lovely to meet Matt.

“I am really surprised to see how well the place is stocked for a compact unit and I am hoping our residents and visitors alike from near and far will come and support another local business, which is a great concept.

“I am encouraging people to shop local and people to support it.

Left to Right: Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Councillor Hussain, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station, Will Brown the Manager from the Black Robin Coffee shop. - Credit: Archant

“I congratulate them on the wonderful business that they have invested into.”

Matt said: “We are super excited, it is a really momentous day for the Filling Station and this has been in the planning a long time with the Ivo Brewery and Black Robin Coffee.

“We are really excited that the Mayor is here and think this is a really exciting time that these three businesses are coming together.

“We have a lot of customers who have pre-ordered the beer and this the start of our big Christmas push.”