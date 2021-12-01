St Ives Town Mayor visits The Filling Station and tries new Christmas Beer
- Credit: Archant
The St Ives Town Mayor has visited The Filling Station in St Ives to try a new Christmas beer.
Councillor Pasco Hussain visited The Filling Station today December 1 to celebrate the launch of a new Christmas Beer.
Matt Kelly, the Owner of the Filling Station came up with the recipe with the help of Assistant Manager Ben Harradine, the Ivo Brewery in Somersham and the Black Robin Coffee based in St Ives.
Councillor Hussain said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am grateful for the invite, it is lovely to meet Matt.
“I am really surprised to see how well the place is stocked for a compact unit and I am hoping our residents and visitors alike from near and far will come and support another local business, which is a great concept.
“I am encouraging people to shop local and people to support it.
“I congratulate them on the wonderful business that they have invested into.”
Most Read
- 1 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
- 2 Elderly woman dies in serious crash on London Road in St Ives
- 3 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
- 4 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
- 5 House set alight in Brampton
- 6 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
- 7 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
- 8 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
- 9 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
- 10 Pedestrian killed crossing road
Matt said: “We are super excited, it is a really momentous day for the Filling Station and this has been in the planning a long time with the Ivo Brewery and Black Robin Coffee.
“We are really excited that the Mayor is here and think this is a really exciting time that these three businesses are coming together.
“We have a lot of customers who have pre-ordered the beer and this the start of our big Christmas push.”