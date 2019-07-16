The authority has approved the construction of new pitches, floodlights and the re-profiling of land at Hillside View, Somersham Road, as well as giving outline permission for a clubhouse and access at the site which will be used for county tournament finals. It has taken years for the club to get the green light for the scheme which hinged on the redevelopment of its present headquarters, off Westwood Road, for housing. There had been heavy opposition to the redevelopment from people living near the current pitch who were successful in campaigning for a reduction in the number of homes proposed for the site which they felt would overwhelm existing properties. But now the new ground has been approved by the council, subject to a number of conditions, including restricting floodlight use to 10pm, drainage and highway matters. Sport England also backed the project. It said: