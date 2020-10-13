Cllr Pallant will use the project to raise money for the charities he supports during his spell as mayor, Pinpoint, St Ives Day Centre, CalmTown and St Ives Food Bank.

In what has become one of the strangest years on record, he is launching St Ives 2020 Time Capsule which will contain community memories of the difficulties they faced as they came to terms with tackling a pandemic of this scale for the first time.

Cllr Pallant is set to bury the capsule in the Norris Museum garden where it will stay until 2050 when it will be dug up again and its contents put on show.

He will be working with local schoolchildren on the project and has invited selected contributions for the contents, including written pieces, news articles, photographs and small items, which will be sealed inside.

A burial ceremony to mark the start of St Ives 2020 Time Capsule will take place via Zoom at the end of the year.

Funds in support of the project and Cllr Pallant’s mayoral charities have to be in to the town council by December 1, with cheques being made out to St Ives Town Council.