Look inside new £260,000 luxury flats at former 90s nightclub

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:44 PM August 5, 2021    Updated: 2:53 PM August 5, 2021
The Music Box in St Ives has now been converted into flats. 

The Music Box in St Ives has now been converted into flats. - Credit: Archant

Former St Ives nightclub The Music Box has been transformed into a number of luxury flats, one of which is up for sale.  

Priced at £260,000, the two-bedroom flat located in town centre, is quite spacious inside.  

The building now called Liberal Hall, was formerly known as The Music Box and has been a nightclub since 1995.  

Kitchen of the flat 

Kitchen of the flat - Credit: RightMove/Thomas Morris

Due to the decline in trade, the building was changed and developed to provide residential accommodation.  

The property has been split into four new dwellings with the first flat up for sale.  

The first-floor apartment, is a two-bedroom flat, which has an open plan living room and kitchen/dining area.  

The two large double bedrooms are separated by a modern bathroom.

Thomas Morris/RighMove

The living room of the flat - Credit: Thomas Morris/RighMove

The kitchen is fitted with modern appliances and has plenty of space.  

Set in the location on Crown Yard in the centre of St Ives, the property can now be viewed on RightMove.  

