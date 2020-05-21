Like other sporting facilities across the district, the courts have been closed due to lock-down restrictions but, will now be open seven days a week.

Cllr John Palmer, executive portfolio holder of health and leisure for Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “The safety of our customers and staff has always been, and will continue to be, our priority.

“We have followed Government guidelines and advice from Public Health England and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), to ensure that we operate safe facilities for our customers to use and enjoy.”

The buildings at St Ives outdoor centre will remain closed to the public and customers will be required to book courts online before arriving at the centre.

Paul France, One Leisure business and operations manager, said: “To support us in opening safe facilities for our customers we’re asking players to supply their own equipment, including rackets and balls.

“We have created safe waiting zones and spaced bookings to allow our teams time to clean touch points around the courts between bookings.

“One Leisure will continue to follow guidelines from Government and Public Health England, and work closely with industry governing bodies, UK Active and Sport England, on the phased return of sport and recreation facilities to enable us to reopen outdoor activities.”