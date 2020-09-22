Fancy dress costumes brightened up the Co-op store as workers Steve Hearn and Chloe Carter donned their superhero gear over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The pair decided they wanted to raise money for the charity after having loved ones suffer with heart conditions.

Jean Chandler, from The St Ives and District fundraising branch of BHF, said she was delighted with the money after the charity had been affected by the pandemic.

“It was so thoughtful of the store to do this,” she said.

“The fact that they chose us as the local cause to help was amazing.

“The pandemic has seen us not be able to raise anywhere near the usual amount of money that we would do, so at times like this every bit of fundraising helps.”

Formed by Jean, an ex-mayor of the town in 1983, the branch has raised more than half a million pounds over the years through various events.

If you could help with fundraising, please visit the BHF St Ives charity shop.