A commemoration service took place at St Ives on Tuesday September 15 in remembrance of all of those who lost their lives, not just in the British RAF but across all nations.

September 15 marked the official anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

RAF Wyton Station and Wing Commander Keith Slack, deputy town mayor for St Ives, Pasco Hussain, and Peter Baker president of the St Ives Royal British Legion all attended.

Michael Robinson, standard bearer from the St Ives Royal British Legion said: “We had to comply to government guidelines with groups of six.

“The commemoration was not as we wanted it to be, but we still managed to achieve a good attendance from local residents.

“No one was put at risk.”

A 20-minute service was held by the Reverend, Roy Muttram from St Ives Royal British Legion, who gave an overview of who they were remembering.

There was then a two-minute silence after the last post and reveille sounded.

