The school, in Pig Lane, has confirmed it has gone from a rating of 'requires improvement' to 'good' after an Ofsted inspection at the start of term.

Head teacher Lisa Valla said: "I'm incredibly proud of the result of our Ofsted inspection and I feel that the report is reflective of our lovely school.

"The staff have worked incredibly hard to make learning both challenging and fun for the pupils and this is why we are able to celebrate Ofsted's recognition that we have made 'significant improvements in the quality of education'.

"The inspectors received a warm welcome from both staff and pupils and the children were very eager to share their learning with the inspectors.

"One pupil even took the lead inspector for a hula hoop lesson. I feel this is a reflection of how happy the children are at school and how much they love their learning. The school has also been supported well by its parent community and the wider St Ives community and this has helped the school to put its town at the centre of its curriculum."

The school and nursery were rated 'good' in all areas of Ofsted's criteria, which are: behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management and early years provision.

The inspector's report said: "Pupils enjoy school and are happy. They are well cared for by staff and encouraged to do their very best. Pupils are confident and are keen to talk about their school. They told us they enjoy school because the teachers 'are nice and learning is fun'. Pupils are polite and considerate towards one another and adults."

The inspector continued: "Pupils told us they feel safe in school. Bullying is rare and, if it does happen, teachers deal with it quickly and effectively. Pupils enjoy taking part in the clubs provided by the school. Take up is high and clubs soon become full."

In order to keep improving, the inspector said: "Although curriculum planning builds on previous learning, the quality is not consistent. Planning in geography, music and RE does not always provide enough opportunities for pupils to apply their learning to secure knowledge. Leaders need to make sure that all subject plans provide the opportunity for pupils to apply and deepen their knowledge."